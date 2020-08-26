Sports

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game amid Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, per ESPN

The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted their playoff game Wednesday afternoon amid the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Bucks were scheduled to play against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at 4:10 pm Eastern/1:10 pm Pacific.

Only the Orlando Magic appeared on the court for warm-ups, while the Bucks remained in their locker room. The Magic ultimately left the court with less than four minutes until the game was set to start.

"It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back," Clippers coach Doc Rivers made emotional comments about racial justice and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.



There are currently two more games scheduled for the NBA on Wednesday at 6:30 ET and 9:00 ET. There has been no announcement on the status of those games.
