MLB approves Mets sale to Steve Cohen, ESPN reports

FLUSHING, Queens -- Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, ESPN reported. It remains unclear if New York City wants to block the sale.*** BREAKING - EARLIER STORY BELOW***The proposed purchase of 95% of the Mets by an entity of Cohen was already approved by MLB's ownership committee. Cohen needs 23 of the 30 clubs to sign off for the deal to be completed.The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon's son Jeff, the team's chief operating officer. The Wilpon and Katz families would retain 5% of the team.Cohen first bought into the Mets when the team sought $20 million in minority investment stakes following the collapse of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, which was costly to the Wilpons and their companies.The limited partnership shares were sold after a proposed $200 million sale of a stake of the Mets to hedge fund manager David Einhorn fell through in 2011.The 64-year-old Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management.He already has announced that former general manager Sandy Alderson would return to the Mets as team president under Cohen.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deflected questions Thursday about whether he wants to block the sale.Asked about the proposed sale at a news briefing, de Blasio said the city law department is legally obligated to review the sale because Citi Field, where the Mets play, is on city land."It's our land," said de Blasio, a Boston Red Sox fan. "There is a legal requirement that if there's an ownership change it has to be evaluated. Our law department is doing that evaluation based on the law."A provision in the city's lease agreement says any new owner of the team cannot be someone who has been convicted of a felony or is an organized crime figure.Cohen's former company, SAC Capital Partners, pleaded guilty in an insider trading case in 2014 and paid $1.8 billion in fines. Cohen himself, though, was not charged in the case.Asked twice by reporters whether he thought Cohen was a fit owner, De Blasio declined to comment."When we're in the middle of a legal review, which again is our fiduciary responsibility as a city to do this, it's not appropriate to be commenting on the people involved," the mayor said.De Blasio confirmed he had called baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss the matter.----------