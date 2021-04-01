MLB

MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

EMBED <>More Videos

MLB opens 2021 season, welcomes back fans

Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this regular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.

RELATED | MLB is back with actual people in stands on Opening Day



WATCH | Trooper goes viral for gifting boy Steph Curry sneakers
EMBED More News Videos

A Delaware trooper is going viral for gifting a 9-year-old boy with new Steph Curry sneakers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsticketsday carecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19mlbbaseballagricultureu.s. & worldnursesdoctorsfirefightersteachers
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
Yankees welcome back fans for Opening Day tilt against Jays
Francisco Lindor says he felt comfortable with New York Mets before signing $341 million deal
Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return
2021 MLB Opening Day lineups for every game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents want justice after hit-and-run driver left 13-year-old on side of road
Man, woman and child all slashed in possible NYC hate crime
Deer crashes through school bus window: VIDEO
Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from NYC building
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
Teen arrested in stray bullet shooting death of NYC mom of 2
Huggies diapers and Scott toilet paper may soon get more expensive
Show More
Scientists discover X-rays coming from Uranus
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Domestic travel restrictions loosen in NY, but is it safe?
NYC opens pop-up vaccine centers, urges against holiday gatherings
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News