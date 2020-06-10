nascar

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties.

NASCAR says Wednesday the Confederate flag "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was "no place" for them in the sport. Wallace asked the stock car series with deep ties to the South to formally distance itself from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.

At long last, NASCAR obliged.

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR's core Southern-based fan base.

The move was announced before Wednesday night's race at Martinsville Speedway. Wallace was set to drive a Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsconfederate flagnascaru.s. & worldconfederacy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NASCAR
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after crash at Daytona 500
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC urges testing, social distancing; LI reaches Phase 2
LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B main entrance set to open
Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
Jersey City to declare May 25 as 'Black Lives Matter Day'
Trump: No change at 10 Army bases named for Confederate officers
Cuomo, de Blasio vow police reform in wake of George Floyd death
Show More
Men imitating Floyd's killing during protest fired, suspended in NJ
Wear a mask? NYC offers guidelines for safer sex amid pandemic
Long Island businesses, residents enter Phase 2 reopening
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
3 dead after being ejected from car in fiery crash in Newark
More TOP STORIES News