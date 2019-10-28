Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'

The boos ended only after the video screen cut to a shot of U.S. service members waving to the crowd and then showed a message thanking the military. Trump is attending the game with five wounded veterans.
My wife sends along this video of crowd chanting “lock him up” as POTUS introduced at World Series. pic.twitter.com/zHJETTclPE— Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) October 28, 2019
Then, as Nationals starter Joe Ross took the mound to warm up for the fourth inning, fans started chanting, "Lock him up!" in an apparent reference to ongoing impeachment proceedings against the president. Pro-Trump crowds have frequently chanted "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton at the president's campaign rallies.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.