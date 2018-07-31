SPORTS

NBA, MGM Resorts strike deal to become 'gaming partners'

NEW YORK --
The NBA has struck a deal with MGM Resorts to become the official "gaming partner" of the league and WNBA.

Terms were not disclosed, other than it will last several years.

MGM will pay the NBA for official data to use in determining outcomes of various bets. The league has said in the past it wants a 1 percent "integrity fee" of wagers, and that conversation that has ramped up in recent months since that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow sports betting to be implemented on a state-by-state basis.

MGM owns the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and is a partner in the NBA Summer League.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportssports bettinggamblingNBA
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Tyler Adams: Last-minute call-up to MLS All-Star squad 'a whirlwind'
Sports betting in New Jersey: Everything you need to know
Deadline day questions: Which big names could move today?
What could happen in the final 24 hours before the deadline?
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-girlfriend of NYC murder suspect: 'He was trying to kill me'
LIVE UPDATE: Man kills wife, ex-wife, young son, himself, NYPD says
Police kill armed homeowner after he killed intruder
'Dragon's breath' candy health scare: Mom shares warning
Woman allegedly kills husband for ordering pornography
Couple can finally get married after $250,000 lottery win
Snake scare: Vinny the boa constrictor could be anywhere
2 teens arrested in NJ pizza delivery man's murder
Show More
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
LI town trustee accused of extorting business owners
Rookie NYPD officer saves toddler after seizure
'MASH' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of California wildfire evacuees
More News