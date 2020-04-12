coronavirus new york city

NBA, WNBA players to face off in 'HORSE' competition from isolated home courts

By and Eyewitness News
It has been exactly one month since NBA players stepped off the court amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, that's about to change.

The NBA and the WNBA are bringing their players back to the blacktop for an all-out championship.

Eight current and former players will face off at 7 p.m. on ESPN from their respective isolated at-home courts, matching each other's shot.

The event is sponsored by State Farm, and in coordination with the NBA, they are together donating $200,000 on behalf of the players to charities focused on coronavirus relief efforts. This donation is on top of the $74 million already donated by the NBA.

One of the favorites is NBA dunk champion Zach LaVine. Another top contender is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who sent a friendly reminder to Lavine, tweeting, 'absolutely no dunking.'

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




See how our communities are making a difference

Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

New York state updates
New Jersey updates
Connecticut updates
Long Island updates

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimullus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Rate of increase slows in NYC, medical supplies mostly sufficient for week ahead
Easter Mass celebrated at an empty St. Patrick's Cathedral
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Bill Ritter announces his COVID-19 recovery, his return to news on Up Close
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains
6th straight day with more than 700 deaths in New York state
Cuomo, de Blasio still at odds over NYC schools
Blind man falls onto subway tracks, escapes oncoming train
NJ hospital gives first dose of convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patient
NJ death toll climbs to 2,350, with over 60,000 confirmed cases
Rate of increase slows in NYC, medical supplies mostly sufficient for week ahead
Show More
NYC to open new testing sites in hard-hit communities
Paterson police officer dies from COVID-19 complications
1 injured when ambulance overturns in NYC
Andrea Bocelli streams Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
Easter Bunny stationed in NJ park for drive-by meet-and-greet
More TOP STORIES News