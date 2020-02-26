Sports

North Carolina girl wrestler dominates boys to become first ever female state champion

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One young lady is pounding the mat for girl wrestlers in North Carolina.

Heaven Fitch became the first girl to win a North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual wrestling state championship last weekend in Greensboro. Fitch beat Luke Wilson of Robbinsville for the championship in the 106-pound weight class.



"I kind of dominated the match if I'm being honest," Fitch told WGHP. Fitch wrestles in the 106-pound weight class as a senior at Uwharrie Charter High School in Asheboro.

Fitch ended the season with a 54-4 record and won the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award in the 1A classification. Fitch placed fourth in the state in 2019.

"I'm just glad I can be a role model for people younger than me and it's so insane to be inspiring to others. To think that others look up to me is kind of crazy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsasheborowomen athleteswrestlinghigh schoolathletes
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Union Square station
Suspected carjacker dead after police shooting, chase in NYC
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
7 On Your Side Investigates: Something stinks in Queens
School bus driver in deadly NJ crash to be sentenced
LOOK BACK: 1993 World Trade Center terror attack
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
Show More
Biggest travel scams and how to avoid them
Students to see Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' free at MSG
Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
AccuWeather: Spotty drizzle, damp
More TOP STORIES News