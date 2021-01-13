Sports

Nets acquire NBA superstar James Harden from Rockets, sources tell ESPN

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Nets are acquiring NBA superstar James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN.

Harden, a guard on the Houston Rockets, has been in trade talks this past offseason and into the 2021 season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, Brooklyn is acquiring Harden in a three-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.




Sources tell ESPN the Nets are acquiring a 2024 second-round pick in the deal from the Cavaliers.

The Rockets are also expanding the deal to send Caris LeVert to the Indiana Pacers for Victor Oladipo and will also get Cleveland's 2022 first-round pick, via the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN sources.

The megadeal reunites Harden with former Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn and positions the Nets, who also have All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, as a title contender in the Eastern Conference.

----------
