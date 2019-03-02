Nets giving away 10,000 Biggie bobbleheads

The Nets have often celebrated their connection to Notorious B.I.G., who was born in Brooklyn and died 21 years ago, killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles at the age of 24. Last season they unveiled a banner honoring the iconic rapper.
"He's a legend from here," Nets guard D'Angelo Russell said. "Hometown hero. His legacy that he left behind is still here to this day.
The Nets City Edition uniform is also a tribute to Biggie, with a pattern inspired by the rapper running down the sides of the jersey and shorts and along the sleeve and neckline piping.
"Love them. Love the design," said Caris LeVert. "Very Brooklyn-esque. I'm not a huge jersey guy in the first place, but those are dope."
Related Video
Nets give away Biggie bobbleheads
The Nets treat fans with bobbleheads resembling Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G.