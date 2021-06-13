Brooklyn Nets' Harden out, Green questionable for Game 4 at Milwaukee

Nets coach Steve Nash said Saturday that Harden is out and Green is questionable for Sunday's game. Nash added that both players are "progressing well."
Harden hasn't played since leaving Game 1 of the series in the opening minute with tightness in his right hamstring. Green hasn't played at all in the series due to a plantar fascia strain.
Green last played in Game 2 of the Nets' first-round series against the Boston Celtics.
The Nets lead the Bucks 2-1 in the best-of-7 matchup.
Watch the playoff game Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC 7.
