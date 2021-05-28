Brooklyn Nets look to push Celtics to brink of elimination as series heads to Boston

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Nets won the last meeting 130-108. Kevin Durant scored 26 points to lead Brooklyn to the victory and Marcus Smart totaled 19 points in the loss for Boston.The Celtics are 20-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the league with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 3.1 offensive boards.The Nets are 26-16 against conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.7.- NEED TO KNOW: Nets G Kyrie Irving will be playing in front of fans in Boston for the first time since leaving as a free agent in 2019 following two seasons. Alluding to the troubles in New York and Philadelphia, Irving said, "I'm just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball, there's no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism and people yelling (stuff) from the crowd."- KEEP AN EYE ON: Nets F Joe Harris. While Brooklyn's Big Three of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden gets most of the attention, Harris is the league's most accurate 3-point shooter. He tied a franchise record with seven 3s in Game 2.- INJURY WATCH: Nets F Jeff Green will have to sit out at least 10 days with a bruised left foot.- PRESSURE IS ON: Celtics F Jayson Tatum has missed 15 of his last 18 shots from the field and managed only nine points in Game 2 before a poke to the eye forced him to the sideline. His eye is doing much better - and Boston needs him to play much better to have any chance.Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The Knicks won the last matchup 101-92. Derrick Rose scored 26 points to lead New York to the victory and Trae Young scored 30 points in the loss for Atlanta.The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.4 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.The Knicks have gone 25-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 23-12 record against opponents under .500.- NEED TO KNOW: The Knicks rallied from a double-digit deficit in Game 2 thanks to a dominating performance on the boards. They outrebounded the Hawks 54-41, leading to a big edge in second-change points.- KEEP AN EYE ON: Knicks G Derrick Rose. The former MVP is averaging 21.5 points a game off the New York bench.- INJURY WATCH: Both teams are healthy beyond long-term injuries.- PRESSURE IS ON: Collins. The Hawks forward was held scoreless in Game 2, playing less than 15 minutes because of nagging foul trouble. He must do a better job coping with New York's physical play and gripes about the officiating.----------