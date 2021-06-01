Sports

Brooklyn Nets look to secure series win over Boston Celtics at home

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Boston Celtics in game five.

The Nets won the previous matchup 141-126.

Kevin Durant scored 42 points to help lead Brooklyn to the victory and Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in defeat for Boston.

The Nets are 8-4 against opponents in the Atlantic Division.

Brooklyn scores 118.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Celtics are 4-8 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep.

Evan Fournier leads the Celtics shooting 46.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS

James Harden is shooting 47.1% and averaging 24.6 points. Durant is averaging 26.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Tristan Thompson leads the Celtics with 8.1 rebounds and averages 7.6 points. Tatum is averaging 24.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES

Nets: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, seven steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 42.7% shooting.

Celtics: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, seven steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES

Nets: Alize Johnson: out (ankle), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Jeff Green: out (foot).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out for season (wrist), Robert Williams III: out (ankle), Kemba Walker: out (knee).

