Brooklyn Nets take 1-0 lead into game 2 against Boston Celtics

BROOKLYN, New York -- The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round Tuesday night, with a 1-0 lead in the series.The Nets won the opening game of the series with a 104-93 win over the Celtics on Saturday.The Nets got off to a slow start, but once the second half arrived, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden went from way off to off and running.Durant had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Irving scored 29 points and the Nets recovered from their superstars' frigid start to beat the Celtics 104-93 on Saturday night."I think once your energy's focused on the defensive side of the ball, it will start to turn for you," Durant said. "So you saw that for us in the second half."Harden finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in just the ninth appearance of the season for the trio. The three combined to go 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half, then stormed out of the locker room with an 18-4 run to open the third and swing the lead the Nets' way for good.The Nets announced a sellout crowd of 14,391 after playing in fully or mostly empty arenas for most of the season. Harden said the loud crowd was an adjustment."It just threw me off a little bit, but second half we got more comfortable and the shots started falling," he said.Durant, Irving and Harden scored 28 of the Nets' 31 points in the period, with Joe Harris - who made Brooklyn's only 3-pointer of the first half - hitting another for the other points.Harris had 10 points for the Nets, who host Game 2 on Tuesday night."I felt like we put on a good show," Irving said. "We've just got to do it three more times."Jayson Tatum scored 22 points, but shot just 6 for 20 and couldn't come to his 50-point effort in the play-in tournament, when Boston beat Washington to earn the No. 7 seed.The Celtics managed just 40 points in the second half and shot 37% for the game."You can guard these guys really well and you're still going to have to score," Boston coach Brad Stevens said.The Nets will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series with a win tonight.----------