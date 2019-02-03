SUPER BOWL

New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, beat Los Angeles Rams 13-3

(Carolyn Kaster)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
For those who may have dozed off ... the Patriots have won the Super Bowl.

New England topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a game that dragged the high-def NFL back to the days of black-and-white TV. It was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the 53-year history of the game.

Tom Brady captured his record sixth NFL title by throwing for 262 yards, without a touchdown. The Patriots matched the Steelers for most Super Bowl wins, with six.

Julian Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards; he was the day's only consistent offensive threat.

Brady engineered the game's lone touchdown drive -a five-play, 69-yard march punctuated by an over-the-shoulder, 29-yard throw into the hands of tight end Rob Gronkowski. On the next play, Sony Michel scored on a 2-yard plunge with 7 minutes to play for a 10-3 lead.

But the real stars of this game were the New England defenders, who smothered Rams quarterback Jared Goff, holding him to 229 yards that felt like less.

After New England's score, Goff moved the Rams down to the New England 28 with 4:30 left. But the third-year quarterback threw one up for grabs near the end zone and cornerback Stephon Gilmore stepped in front for the interception.

The Rams, who averaged 32.9 points a game this season, joined the Miami Dolphins -from Super Bowl 6 in 1972- as the only the second team not to muster a touchdown in the title game.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsnflSuper Bowlsportsu.s. & worldSuper Bowl 53
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Watch Marvel's new 'Avengers,' 'Captain Marvel' spots
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Conley, Gasol help Grizzlies top Knicks to end road skid
Kings, Rangers aim to make up ground in playoff pursuit at MSG
Nets face big test in visiting Bucks
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
More Sports
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at Queens subway station after dispute
Power restored at Brooklyn federal jail, staff working to restore facility to normal operations
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Pregnant woman stabbed to death in Queens building vestibule
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl 2019 halftime show
1 killed, 1 injured when car overturns on Belt Parkway
Police arrest sex offender accused of running off with Bronx teen
Show More
Patriots and Rams set to square off in the Super Bowl
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to stage after attack
Dozens displaced by apartment building fire in the Bronx
Suspect in 2009 murder who fled NYC to Australia arrested
Flight canceled after taking off and returning to airport 3 times
More News