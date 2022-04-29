Sports

New Jersey hosts Detroit on 7-game home skid

Detroit Red Wings (31-40-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-45-9, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT


LINE: Devils -158, Red Wings +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Detroit looking to stop its seven-game home slide.

The Devils are 15-28-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Reilly Walsh with 1.0.

The Red Wings are 21-23-5 in conference matchups. Detroit averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 24, Detroit won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Pavel Zacha has 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Kyle Criscuolo leads the Red Wings with a plus-one in five games this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.


LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 2.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), P.K. Subban: day to day (illness), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand), Tomas Tatar: day to day (illness), Nico Hischier: day to day (illness), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (illness).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed), Filip Zadina: out for season (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
