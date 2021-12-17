Sports

New Jersey takes on Detroit on 4-game skid

New Jersey Devils (10-13-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (14-13-3, second in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST


LINE: Red Wings -140, Devils +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey heads into the matchup with Detroit as losers of four straight games.

The Red Wings are 8-7-2 in conference play. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Devils are 4-3-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.6 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has 27 total points for the Red Wings, 10 goals and 17 assists. Dylan Larkin has 9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Bratt leads the Devils with 16 total assists and has 24 points. Tomas Tatar has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.


LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Marc Staal: out (covid-19), Michael Rasmussen: out (covid-19), Robby Fabbri: out (covid-19).

Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
