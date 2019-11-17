New Rochelle High School wins in state tournament without longtime coach

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- There was a big show of support for the New Rochelle High School football coach after administrators re-assigned him.
Football players chanted their support for Louis DiRienzo ahead of winning Saturday's State Tournament against Utica Proctor.
New Rochelle's new superintendent stripped DiRienzo of his job while she conducts an investigation.
The district is being tight-lipped but suspects DiRienzo interfered with a student, who is also a relative, calling the child's father to head-off disciplinary action.
DiRienzo is in the Westchester Hall of Fame for his coaching accomplishments.
