New Rochelle holds parade for Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- One of the greatest Yankee players of all-time was honored in Westchester on Saturday.New Rochelle held a parade for the relief pitcher, fresh off his induction into the Hall of Fame last weekend.Rivera is a favorite in the community because he lived there for many years.He rode a float, wearing a t-shirt with his now-famous number, 42.Rivera was also given a key to the city.He is the first person in baseball history to be elected unanimously into the Hall of Fame.----------