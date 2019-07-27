Sports

New Rochelle holds parade for Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera

By Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- One of the greatest Yankee players of all-time was honored in Westchester on Saturday.

New Rochelle held a parade for the relief pitcher, fresh off his induction into the Hall of Fame last weekend.

Rivera is a favorite in the community because he lived there for many years.

He rode a float, wearing a t-shirt with his now-famous number, 42.

Rivera was also given a key to the city.

He is the first person in baseball history to be elected unanimously into the Hall of Fame.

Related topics:
sportsnew rochellewestchester countyparadebaseballnew york yankeeshall of fame
