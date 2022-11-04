New York brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Detroit

New York Islanders (7-4-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record in home games last season. The Red Wings scored 227 goals while giving up 310 for a -83 goal differential last season.

New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and a 17-19-5 record on the road last season. The Islanders committed 3.5 penalties per game and served 8.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

Saturday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has scored four goals with eight assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has scored five goals with eight assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

Islanders: None listed.

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.