Knicks, Nets fans, local athletes pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Bryant scored 61 points at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2009, including a perfect 20-for-20 from the free throw line, which set the record for MSG at the time (it was since surpassed by Carmelo Anthony, who later scored 62).
Knicks fans were mesmerized and broke out into chants of "MVP," bringing even Spike Lee to his feet.
He also put on one of the most memorable performances at Harlem's famed Rucker Park in 2002.
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets met at the World's Most Famous Arena Sunday, with the venue lit in purple and gold to honor the career Laker, but all in attendance on this night were Kobe Bryant fans as a pall hung over the game.
"A great loss for the NBA, but also for young people because with the whole Mamba Mentality," Knicks fan Jae Andes said. "It was about his drive, his perseverance, and just his overall great spirit, so it's a huge loss and still kinda shocked about it."
A 24-second moment of silence was held before the game, and both sides then took 24-second violations to honor Kobe, who wore No. 24. Similar moments were held around the league, with some teams opting for an 8-second violation as a sign of respect to Kobe's other retired number, No. 8.
The Knicks held a 24 second moment of silence tonight for Kobe Bryant at Madison Square Garden. #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/ohmIsRmwj6— Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) January 26, 2020
The Knicks and Nets both released statements on Twitter ahead of the game:
The New York Knicks join with the entire NBA community to mourn today’s sudden and tragic accident that claimed several innocent lives, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his young daughter, Gianna. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Gof6nPBgTw— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 26, 2020
January 26, 2020
Local athletes were also posting their condolences:
January 27, 2020
RIP 8/24🧡🕊😔— Kev (@KevKnox) January 26, 2020
This isn’t real...— Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) January 26, 2020
RIP to one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball and step on the court. Some people grew up with Larry, Wilt, or Jordan. I grew up watching Kobe. It’s not just a sad day for basketball or sports. He did life right. Now, he’s a king remembered in time. #Mamba4Ever— Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) January 26, 2020
No No No No No Please God No— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 26, 2020
Heartbreaking. RIP Kobe and Gianna. My thoughts & prayers to the entire Bryant family 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/U2wcWX7GN2— Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) January 26, 2020
Every time I would shoot baseballs In the bucket after hitting I always yelled “Kobe” smh, won’t be the same 😔 #Goat #Mamba2020— DOMINIC SMITH (@TheRealSmith2_) January 26, 2020
24 @kobebryant luv pic.twitter.com/Y85rm46DaL— Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 26, 2020
In addition, fans taped over the sign of the Bryant Park subway station, renaming it "Kobe Bryant Park."
Some fans were surprised the Knicks vs. Nets game went on as scheduled, but Bryant was known for never taking a day off.
In fact, Bryant told reporters at his final press conference that he would be at the gym the next day, and it was in that spirit that the game went on as planned.
In addition, fans taped over the sign of the Bryant Park subway station, renaming it "Kobe Bryant Park."
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube