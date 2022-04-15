Sports

New York hosts Detroit after shutout victory

Detroit Red Wings (29-35-10, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (48-21-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT


BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit New York after the Rangers shut out Philadelphia 4-0. Alexandar Georgiev earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 28 saves.

The Rangers are 32-10-2 against conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin averaging 1.0.

The Red Wings are 19-18-5 in conference games. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 30, New York won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin has 89 total points for the Rangers, 22 goals and 67 assists. Chris Kreider has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 41 total assists and has 47 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.


LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
