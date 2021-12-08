Sports

New York hosts Nashville after Lee's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (14-10-1, third in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (6-10-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST


LINE: Islanders -127, Predators +106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit New York after Anders Lee scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-3 victory over the Senators.

The Islanders are 0-4-2 on their home ice. New York serves 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Scott Mayfield leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Predators are 6-5-1 in road games. Nashville is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, Nashville won 3-2. Tanner Jeannot scored a team-high two goals for the Predators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 14 points, scoring five goals and adding nine assists. Oliver Wahlstrom has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Granlund leads the Predators with 21 total assists and has 26 points. Filip Forsberg has seven goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.


LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, five penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Brock Nelson: out (lower body).

Predators: Matt Benning: day to day (upper body), Juuse Saros: day to day (health protocols), Mattias Ekholm: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
