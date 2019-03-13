Sports

New York Red Bulls out of CONCACAF Champions League with loss to Santos Laguna

By Reuters
The , who won 4-2 on Tuesday at Torreon, Mexico, to book a place in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.

Santos won the aggregate-goals series 6-2 after posting a 2-0 win in the first leg on March 5 in Harrison, New Jersey.

The Red Bulls quickly erased their deficit Tuesday on goals by Omir Fernandez in the fourth minute and Daniel Royer in the ninth minute. The aggregate score was still level until Jose Abella scored for Santos in the 72nd minute.

The Mexican hosts then got two goals from Brian Lozano, in the 76th and 81st minutes, around a tally from Diego Valdes in the 79th minute.

Santos moves on to face on Mexico's in the semifinals. The latter two teams were set to meet in the second leg of their quarterfinal series Tuesday night in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, after Tigres won the first leg 2-0 on March 5 in Houston.

The semifinals are scheduled for April 3 and April 10.
