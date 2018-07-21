New York Red Bulls to complete Andreas Ivan signing once visa is processed

Related Video

New York Red Bulls are on the verge of completing the signing of Andreas Ivan, the club have announced.Once the Romanian right-winger's P-1 visa is processed, he will become the MLS side's first signing of the transfer window.Ivan, 23, had joined the team as a trial for a week in June and will take up an international spot in the squad."We are pleased to welcome Andreas to our club," Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said. "Andreas is a young, dynamic player with a lot of qualities we like. He has already gained a good amount of professional experience and immediately improves our roster. We look forward to seeing how he can continue to grow as a player and contribute to our club."Since beginning his professional career in Germany, Ivan had 96 senior team appearances with five different clubs.Ivan has played professionally since the 2013-14 season, when he was promoted from the Stuttgart under-19s to the senior team. He has 16 goals and 14 assists overall, with his most productive season coming in 2017-18 with SV Waldhof Mannheim, where he scored eight goals and added six assists in 36 matches."I'm happy to welcome Andy to our club," Red Bulls coach Chris Armas stated. "Andy is a dynamic attacker who can unbalance defences with and without the ball. He has a fearlessness and a great energy about him which will help him fit in right away. We think he's going to be a great addition to our team."