New York Red Bulls' Wright-Phillips scores historic goal in win at D.C. United

Bradley Wright-Phillips' historic 100th MLS goal in the second minute was the difference as the New York Red Bulls earned their third consecutive win, a 1-0 victory over D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington on Wednesday.The Red Bulls moved a point ahead of New York City FC for second place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind first-place Atlanta United. D.C. is 1-4-3 in the past eight matches, winning once and losing twice since Wayne Rooney joined the club from the Premier League.Wright-Phillips became the fastest of the 11 MLS players to score 100 goals when he reached the milestone in his 159th regular-season match, 15 fewer games than former New England Revolution forward Taylor Twellman.After a 79-minute weather delay to the start the match, Wright-Phillips quickly made it to the century mark.Midfielder Kaku caught the United defense flat-footed as Wright-Phillips made a perfectly timed run to take the pass on the left side of the box. The New York forward then slotted the ball under the right arm of goalkeeper David Ousted for his 14th goal of the season and Kaku's league-leading 13th assist.Wright-Phillips immediately whipped off his No. 99 jersey to reveal a white Red Bulls kit with the No. 100 on the back. He received a yellow card for delay of game.He almost added to his goal total in the 44th minute with a right-footed stab of a cross from Kaku to the near post. This came after D.C.'s Paul Arriola had a goal reversed by video review for being offside in the 28th minute.Shortly after Rooney entered the game as a second-half substitute, Wright-Phillips was again set up by Kaku's weighted pass in the 59th minute but was denied by an Ousted leg save.Luis Robles made two saves for the Red Bulls in recording his seventh clean sheet.On Saturday, D.C. will play host to the Colorado Rapids while the Red Bulls host Columbus Crew SC.