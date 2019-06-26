Sports

Newsom signs law that would allow California board to suspend Santa Anita's horse racing license

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's governor has signed a law clearing the way for regulators to suspend the horse racing license for beleaguered Santa Anita Park after the death of 30 horses at the famous track.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said Wednesday he has signed Senate Bill 469. The bill authored by Democratic state Sen. Bill Dodd of Napa would give the California Horse Racing Board authority to immediately suspend licenses to protect the health and safety of horses and riders.

The bill is aimed at Santa Anita Park, which wrapped up its racing season on Sunday.

California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Martin says the board chairman will decide when and if to call an emergency meeting of the board to suspend Santa Anita Park's license.

