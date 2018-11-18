SPORTS

NFL head coach Condoleezza Rice? One team might make it happen

Sources: The Cleveland Browns want to interview the former Secretary of State for their head coaching vacancy.

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
How does NFL head coach Condoleezza Rice sound? The Cleveland Browns might make it happen.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are interested in interviewing the former Secretary of State for the job.

If an interview were to happen, Rice would be the first ever woman to interview for an NFL head coaching job.

Unfortunately, the Browns were quick to deny the rumors for now.


Rice was also quick to dismiss the notion on her Facebook page, but did implore teams to consider hiring more women into the coaching profession.



