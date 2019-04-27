NFL Draft on ABC: Final rounds Saturday

Of Friday night's first 32 picks, 11 were defensive backs charged with holding down pass catchers, of which seven were chosen. Plus another seven offensive linemen charged with protecting the guys who throw the ball.
Only one of those, Drew Lock of Missouri, was taken in Round 2, going to Denver 42nd overall after the Broncos traded up with Cincinnati to get Lock. Some projections had him going in the opening round.
The second round began with cornerbacks Byron Murphy of Washington and Rock Ya-Sin of Temple going to Arizona and Indianapolis respectively. A bit later, that run continued with Central Michigan's Sean Bunting, Clemson's Trayvon Mullen, Vanderbilt's JoeJuan Williams, LSU's Greedy Williams - at one point considered the top defensive back in this crop - and Utah safety Marquise Blair. It didn't subside until safety Juan Thornhill of Virginia went to the Chiefs on the penultimate selection in the second round.
One spot later, Seattle moved up for Mississippi WR DK Metcalf, who was rated by some the best wideout in this group. Arizona finally pulled off the trade of QB Josh Rosen, expendable because the Cardinals took Oklahoma's Kyler Murray to start proceedings on Thursday night. Miami sent the 62nd overall spot to the desert for Rosen, a first-rounder a year ago. The Cardinals opted for UMass receiver Andy Isabella with that pick.
Other than Lock, the only quarterback chosen Friday was West Virginia's highly productive Will Grier to Carolina at No. 100, two spots from the end of the night.
Teams began branching out in the third round with running backs getting some attention. But not too many: four, making for a measly six overall.
WATCH THE FINAL ROUNDS OF THE NFL DRAFT STARTING SATURDAY AT NOON ON CHANNEL 7
Here are the Jets remaining picks:
68th pick: OLB Jachai Polite from Florida.
92nd pick: Jets trade up a spot with Vikings, pick OL Chuma Edoga from USC.
Round 4, pick 3 (No. 105 overall)
Round 6, pick 23 (No. 196 overall)
Round 7, pick 3 (No. 217 overall)
The New York Giants also do not pick again until round 3. Here are their remaining picks:
95th pick: Oshane Ximines, DE from Old Dominion
Round 4, (No. 108 overall)
Round 5, (No. 143 overall)
Round 5, (No. 171 overall)
Round 6, (No. 180 overall)
Round 7, (No. 232 overall)
Round 7, (No. 245 overall)
ROUND 1 RECAP
The NFL Draft opened Thursday night in Nashville with the Jets getting a big building block for their new-look defense and the Giants drafting their potential QB of the future.
The Giants stunned many at the NFL draft by taking quarterback Daniel Jones of Duke at sixth overall, before selecting Clemson tackle Dexter Lawrence with the 17th pick overall and grabbing Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker with a late trade with Seattle for the 30th selection overall.
"It's a wonderful thing when needs met value," general manager Dave Gettleman said after the round.
In the weeks leading up to the draft, many prognosticators felt the Giants would fill the defensive needs with the sixth pick and then turn their attention to quarterback at No. 17, the pick they got from Cleveland by trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., perhaps targeting Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State or Drew Lock of Missouri.
Gettleman had other thoughts. He first took Jones, who threw for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns in three years starting for Duke after joining the program as a walk-on.
"We drafted a quarterback who we feel is a franchise quarterback," Gettleman said, saying he had a strong conviction about Jones since the Senior Bowl and he was not going to risk losing him by waiting until No. 17.
New York grabbed the 342-pound Lawrence with the second choice in the round and then made a late trade getting Baker, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back last year.
New York sent three picks to Seattle, a second rounder (No. 37), a fourth rounder (No. 132) and a fifth rounder (No. 142).
New York failed to get a pass rusher. They do not have a second-round pick and won't pick again until No. 95 overall, late in the third round. They also need a safety and an offensive tackle.
Jones probably will spend his first season being an understudy for Manning, who is now 38 and in the final year of his $84 million contract.
Jones said he would be comfortable learning from Manning.
"Physically, I think I can make every throw on the field," said Jones, who also ran for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns in his college career. "My accuracy is a strength of mine and I have the athleticism to extend plays. I play outside the pocket if I need to. Physically, I can do both those things well."
Jones was developed by David Cutcliffe, the same coach who groomed both Peyton and Eli Manning in college.
The New York Jets took a key player for their new defense with their first pick in the NFL draft.
Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was selected No. 3 overall Thursday night, giving coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a playmaking pass rusher and run stopper who'll be counted on to beef up New York's defensive line.
The Jets fielded trade offers from several teams leading up to their selection and general manager Mike Maccagnan made it clear he was open for business. But, New York instead chose to stay put and take a player many considered the best in the draft.
The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Williams was a disruptive force for the Crimson Tide last season as a nearly unblockable D-lineman who has an intriguing combination of quickness, power and strong hands.
This marks the third straight year the Jets have seen a highly touted player who many considered the best available "fall" to them. It happened last year when they took quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 3 overall and safety Jamal Adams at No. 6 in 2017.
Welcome to the family, @QuinnenWilliams! #TakeFlight— #TakeFlight (@nyjets) April 26, 2019
📰 https://t.co/NEQGeoRBmJ pic.twitter.com/ey0VVZ5QXJ
The Arizona Cardinals ended months of speculation by taking Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft. Now they have to decide what to do with Josh Rosen. The Cardinals moved up five spots to take Rosen with the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft and made it two straight first-round quarterback picks with their selection of Murray on Thursday night.
Josh Allen, who attended high school in Montclair, New Jersey was picked by the Jaguars, who had the seventh pick.
NFL DRAFT ON ABC
ABC will simulcast ESPN's coverage on Saturday starting at noon.
The NFL draft coverage on ABC will pre-empt Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on Friday night. Friday's episode of Jeopardy will air Saturday night at 7:30. Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:35am Saturday morning.
Follow the draft live and get more coverage at ESPN.com.
---
Information from ESPN and The Associated Press
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts