NFL Draft on ABC: Giants select QB Jones, Jets take DT Williams

QB Daniel Jones out of Duke has learned under Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe - the same man who tutored Peyton and Eli Manning.
Jones was considered an outsider to go in the opening round until recently, and the Giants clearly feel he can do some more learning under Eli Manning before taking over as their signal caller.
Jones was the MVP of the Senior Bowl.
With the 17th pick, the New York Giants select Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
The New York Jets took a key player for their new defense with their first pick in the NFL draft.
Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was selected No. 3 overall Thursday night, giving coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a playmaking pass rusher and run stopper who'll be counted on to beef up New York's defensive line.
The Jets fielded trade offers from several teams leading up to their selection and general manager Mike Maccagnan made it clear he was open for business. But, New York instead chose to stay put and take a player many considered the best in the draft.
The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Williams was a disruptive force for the Crimson Tide last season as a nearly unblockable D-lineman who has an intriguing combination of quickness, power and strong hands.
This marks the third straight year the Jets have seen a highly touted player who many considered the best available "fall" to them. It happened last year when they took quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 3 overall and safety Jamal Adams at No. 6 in 2017.
The Arizona Cardinals ended months of speculation by taking Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft. Now they have to decide what to do with Josh Rosen. The Cardinals moved up five spots to take Rosen with the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft and made it two straight first-round quarterback picks with their selection of Murray on Thursday night
The "new" New York Jets have six total selections. The team has a new head coach in Adam Gase and added star RB Le'Veon Bell during the off-season.
The Giants have a dozen picks overall.
Information from ESPN and The Associated Press
