NFL Draft on ABC: Jets, Giants with high picks, hopes

The draft is the league's third most popular annual event behind the Super Bowl and opening weekend, and for the first time, it's being held in Music City.
"This weekend, Nashville, Tennessee, is, in fact, Football City," declared Mayor David Briley. "This wouldn't be happening if the league and team had not seen what we already knew about the city of Nashville."
As for the draft itself, defense is expected to rule the early going such as Nick Bosa of Ohio State, Quinnen Williams of Alabama, Josh Allen of Kentucky and Devin White of LSU. Both are expected to be gone in the top 20 or so.
Ryan Field reports from the draft in Nashville on Eyewitness News!
The "new" New York Jets have the third overall pick and six total selections. The team has a new head coach in Adam Gase and added star RB Le'Veon Bell during the off-season. The Jets will be sitting in a prime position to grab one of the above-mentioned coveted defensive players, but there's also speculation that they could trade the pick.
The Giants have two picks in the first round at number 6 and number 17 (from Cleveland). Experts say they are positioned to land a defensive playmaker and a future starting quarterback. The Giants have a dozen picks overall.
Tight ends are expected to be hot picks in this year's draft. T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant of Iowa are projected to go early, and it's not just because they are versatile, talented players. Or that the Iowa Hawkeyes have turned into a college mecca for the position. Ten tight ends from Iowa have turned pro since 2000, including Dallas Clark, who helped the Colts win a Super Bowl, and George Kittle, who set records for the position with the 49ers last year.
With the emphasis on more passing and a shift toward more open offenses, the tight end spot has become a critical component of NFL attacks. Every team is eager to find the next Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz. And colleges are putting more emphasis on using the tight end as a weapon, not as a glorified tackle.
The NFL Draft on ABC!
The NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and 7:00 p.m. on Friday on Channel 7.
Robin Roberts was an integral part of ESPN's draft coverage before going to ABC's "Good Morning America." She will host ABC's first-round coverage, which will have a different approach than ESPN's.
ESPN will also broadcast this year's draft, the focus on the pick and where he fits into a team's plans, while the ABC telecast will focus on the player and his family's journey.
"Your die-hard fans are still going to be serviced, but we are going to go beyond that," Roberts said. "We talk to Nick Bosa and following the family legacy. One player had a speech impediment. We have so many vignettes to show why this moment is important."
ESPN's "College GameDay" crew will also be part of the coverage for the first two days along with "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan and mentor Bobby Bones.
ABC will simulcast ESPN's coverage on Saturday starting at noon for the second straight year.
NFL DRAFT ORDER (ROUND 1)
Round 1
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots
See the full draft list at ESPN.com.
---
Information from ESPN and The Associated Press
----------
