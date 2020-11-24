Sports

Historic all-Black NFL referee crew calls Monday night football game

TAMPA, FL -- An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history.

Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed all called the game pairing the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The members of Monday night's officiating crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls. NBA legend Magic Johnson expressed excitement for the crew on Twitter.



The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.

The Rams defeated the Buccaneers 27-24.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles ramsnfltampa bay buccaneers
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
David Dinkins dies, NYC's 1st Black mayor
NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line service suspended due to derailment
Makeshift hospital set up on Staten Island as parts now in orange zone
AccuWeather: Sunny and chilly
Black Friday best bets and what not to buy
Trump Tower police presence, congestion to be reduced, sources tell ABC News
Doctors save 5-year-old attacked by 6 dogs on way home from candy store
Show More
COVID Live Updates: Hospitalizations hit new high in US at 86,000
Famed NYC barbershop facing closure saved by wealthy donors
CDC raises cruise ship travel warning to highest level
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Struggling restaurant still finding ways to help others for Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News