The Chicago Bear's big 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday only got better after the game for offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr.After clinching the NFC North division title, Leno got down on his knee on the field to propose to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth.Luckily for him, she said yes.The lineman started off Sunday's game by being flagged for a false start, but he finished strong."I'm on cloud nine," he said. "This is one of the best days of my life. I'm going to remember this day forever. December 16, 2018."With four minutes left in the game, Roth was asked by Bears staff to make her way to the field."They walk me out into the field, and next thing I know I see him with his hands up," Roth said.Roth, a Chicago native and lifelong Bears fan, said this was the proposal she had dreamed of since she was a little girl."He went to go put the ring on my finger, he said, 'Why are you shaking so much?'" Roth said.Roth said she had an idea a proposal was in the works, but Leno made sure to throw her off her game"He told me on...Wednesday that it was not happening this game," she said. "He's like, 'It's not happening.'"The defensive move worked, and Roth was shocked."My mom and stepdad were there, and his parents were there," she said. "Everyone was jumping around. I was like, 'I feel like we just won the Super Bowl.'"The newly engaged couple said they are thinking about a destination wedding. However, for now, they both want to enjoy the engagement and celebrate with Leno's family in the Bay Area when the Bears play the San Francisco 49ers next week.The Bears tweeted a video of the proposal.