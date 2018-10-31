A high school student in New Jersey has big dreams for his future as he makes a name for himself in the boxing world.Keith Colon is a product of the Ironbound Boxing Academy in Newark and has his eyes on the Olympics."All of my training rituals, training routine is way harder than the fight," Colon said.Colon, of Newark's Central Ward, is developing the skills to battle in the ring and be the best in the classroom. He's an honor roll student with a focus on the future."Discipline in boxing, that's the key," he said. "Discipline in school, that's the main key...discipline."Colon's skills in the ring are undeniable as he works his way onto Team USA boxing, hoping to make the 2020 Olympics."For me to do it in such short period of time would just show all the hard work that pays off in the gym," he said.Colon is a sophomore at Newark's Saint Benedict's Prep. He loves math and works hard in class and the gym to stay on top of his game.He trains for hours at Ironbound Boxing with other boxing hopefuls, putting in long hours while studying before and after workouts."I used to go to the gym before I go to school," Colon said. "I mean wake up 4 o'clock in the morning."Colon's prospects are high, his training workouts are vigorous and his commitment is unshakable. His coaches say he's prepared to take on all challengers."He's very talented, both in and outside the ring," said Michael Steadman, of Ironbound Boxing Academy.Colon's love for the sport is a way of life for him."When you're having fun doing something, it's not a job for you," Colon said. "I could do it all day."----------