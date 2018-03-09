SPORTS

New Jersey special-needs cheerleading team heads to world competition

NJ Special needs cheer team heads to world competition: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 8, 2018 (WPVI)

SEWELL, New Jersey --
The South Jersey Storm Twisters, a nine-member squad of special-needs cheerleaders, are heading to Orlando to compete on a national stage in the World Cheerleading Championship's Cheer-Abilities Division.

"This is the most amazing opportunity that we've ever had," coach Shelly Nolan said. "The biggest accomplishment you can have in all-star cheerleading world is to go to the world's cheerleading championships."

Only five teams from across the country were selected, including this group of talented tweens.

"I love cheering," cheerleader Elyse Delgrande said. "It makes me move, have some friends, and to be on this team and for me to have special needs makes it more special."

The squad received the good news Thursday night.

"I'm literally crying," 14-year-old Aniyah Miller said. "This is the best day of my life...I felt like this is my dream. I always wanted to go to Florida."

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
