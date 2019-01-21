SPORTS

NJ sportsbook credits Saints bets over uncalled penalty

( (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert))

By WAYNE PARRY
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
A sportsbook in New Jersey is offering betting credits for customers who bet on the New Orleans Saints due to the widespread belief that the team was victimized by a blown call by referees during its loss Sunday in the NFC championship game.

PointsBet initially said Monday it "will refund all wagers" on the spread and money-line bets on the Saints, who lost the game after officials failed to call a penalty on a Los Angeles Rams defender who leveled a New Orleans receiver long before the ball arrived.

But later in the afternoon, PointsBet said those "refunds" would come in the form of bonus bets, not cash payouts.

The Rams won the game and advanced to the Super Bowl, where they will play the New England Patriots.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssports bettingNew Orleans Saintsnfc championship gamenfl playoffsAtlantic CityNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Does Sonny Gray trade make Reds better, or just more interesting?
Reds strike deal for Yanks' Sonny Gray after pitcher inks extension
Russell has 31, Nets run past Kings for 123-94 win
US pairs figure skating champion dies by suicide at 33
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold descends on NY area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
NYCHA residents without heat, hot water during bitter cold snap
Cookie money stolen from New Jersey Girl Scout troop
Police arrest escaped prisoner who fled from officers in Brooklyn
Elderly woman rescued from house fire in Mount Vernon
Show More
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
4 boys ages 12 to 14 arrested for alleged rape
Man convicted of killing estranged wife in NJ as son watched
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward money?
More News