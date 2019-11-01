Sports

New Jersey teacher to push paralyzed alum through NYC Marathon

By
MONROE, New Jersey (WABC) -- After suffering a spinal-cord injury during a high school hockey game back in 2014, Mike Nichols' life changed in a blink of an eye.

He can't move his legs and has limited use of his arms, but Nichols' courageous spirit has only been strengthened by his determination to gain mobility once again and live in a world of empty wheelchairs.

Now with the help of his friend, Joseph Rooney, a teacher at Mike's former high school, both will be crossing the finish line at the TCS New York City Marathon while raising critical funds for the Reeve Foundation and spinal cord research.

"Throughout the years of keeping in touch with him after his injury he has continued to be a force of motivation in my life and motivated me in all aspects," Rooney said.

As the big day approaches, Nichols and Rooney are excited not only to run the marathon but to raise funds for such an important cause as the Reeve Foundation,raising a voice against paralysis.

"I feel like I'm a small part of a very big idea and a big picture and the big idea is we want to have a world without wheelchairs," said Joseph Rooney.
----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmonroe townshipcommunity journalistnew york city marathonrunningtcsoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman rescued after falling down into well in her back yard
Trick-or-treater injured, motorist killed in overnight storm
Reports: Mets plan to make Carlos Beltran their next manager
Woman beaten with pipe, boy slammed to ground in Bronx
NYC father charged with manslaughter after infant twin dies
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Show More
Arrest made after children find razor blades in candy
Library's iconic lion statues restored after repairs
Sunny, blustery and cooler Friday
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
More TOP STORIES News