New Jersey team heads to Little League World Series with community's support

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A team from New Jersey will take the field at the Little League World Series with the support of their entire community behind them.

Hundreds of people boarded buses in Elizabeth on Friday to travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to cheer on the Elmora Troopers.

After beating Haverstraw earlier in the week, the Mid-Atlantic Region Champions are ready for the big dance.

"I think they're gonna do great - this team has a lot of swagger, they have confidence and they're just playing ball and having fun," fan Dave Strochak said.

"The anxiety is overwhelming, you can't breathe at times, but it's so worth it," grandmother Olga Ortiz said. "It's so worth it to have you heart pounding out of your chest."

The team's success is great for their families, but having the local team do so well has rallied everybody.

"That's how it is in Elmora, we all come out together," one fan said. "Like I said, the city supports us."

They will take the field Friday night to open the Little League World Series against the regional champions from Oregon.

For those who can't make it to watch the game in person, a jumbotron will show the game at Williams Field so others can come support the team.

