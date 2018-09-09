SPORTS

Novak Djokovic has won his third US Open title, 14th major overall

(Adam Hunger)

HOWARD FENDRICH
FLUSHING, Queens --
Novak Djokovic won his 14th Grand Slam title and second in a row by getting through a key 20-minute game to beat 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final.

The victory Sunday comes a year after Djokovic sat out the tournament at Flushing Meadows because of an injured right elbow that eventually required surgery.

Djokovic collects $3.8 million and his third U.S. Open championship.

The 31-year-old Serb is now even with Pete Sampras for the third-most major trophies for a man in tennis history, trailing only Roger Federer's 20 and Rafael Nadal's 17.

Djokovic was far superior to del Potro in the opening set, then dropped three consecutive games in the second to trail 4-3. But when Djokovic faced three break points in the following game, an epic that required 22 points to settle, he saved them all. A series of missed forehands by del Potro in the tiebreaker put Djokovic back on course. He finished with a flourish, taking the last three games.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUS opentennisFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Saquon Barkley has long TD in Giants debut
Jack interception return leads Jags over Barkley, Giants
Phillies, Velasquez stumble again in 6-4 loss to Mets
Football fans line up to place their bets as NFL season kicks off
More Sports
Top Stories
Florence regains hurricane status, threatens East Coast
Florence Prep: East Coast braces as storm strengthens
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Les Moonves out as CBS chairman amid sexual misconduct allegations
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
Man charged in fatal stabbing of teenage girl in Long Branch
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in East Harlem
Cynthia Nixon outraged over mailer saying she is anti-Semitic
Show More
Football fans line up to place their bets as NFL season kicks off
Swimsuits gone, but controversy continues at Miss America competition
New 'Tower of Voices' added to Flight 93 Memorial
Cuomo Bridge opening delayed due to unstable piece of old bridge
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight
More News