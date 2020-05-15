Sports

Arrest warrant for armed robbery issued for New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker

FILE -- New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker (27) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

MIRAMAR, Florida (WABC) -- An arrest warrant for armed robbery has been issued for New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker in Florida.

Authorities say Baker and Quinton Dunbar, of the Seattle Seahawks, are both wanted in connection to a May 13 incident in Miramar.


Baker is wanted for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The football player is accused of pointing a gun at people during a party demanding personal items, as well as directing others, including Dunbar, to take money and valuables from the other attendees.


They are accused of stealing expensive watches and cash from people attending the party.

