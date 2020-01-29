Sports

New York Giants to retire Michael Strahan's jersey number 92

(FILE) NY Giants defensive end Michael Strahan (92) reacts after a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), center, during the second half of the Super Bowl XLII. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW YORK -- Michael Strahan announced that the New York Giants will be retiring his jersey number 92.

He made the announcement on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."



Strahan, 48, said that he expected the retirement to be "really emotional."

The co-host of "Strahan Sara and Keke" played his entire 15-year NFL career with the New York Giants.

Strahan is credited with helping the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in 2007, his final season.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityabc7ny instagrammichael strahannew york giants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for man who shoved dead woman out of car in NYC
Arrest in suffocation murder of 27-year-old LI woman
AccuWeather: Get ready for a brief blast of January chill
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Arrest in death of philanthropist after Brooklyn fire
Americans evacuated from China amid coronavirus concerns pass screening
Republicans lack votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial
Show More
New video of man wanted in Queens alleyway rape
2 arrested after NJ church organ destroyed
2 killed in trench collapse while installing septic tank on LI
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Man threatened woman after she ignored him on subway: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News