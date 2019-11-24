Sports

New Rochelle High School advances without football coach Louis DiRienzo

By Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- The New Rochelle High School football team won its second playoff game without their long-time head coach.

Saturday night the team came back to defeat Shenendehowa 24-17 in the Class AA state semifinals.

Louis DiRienzo was reassigned pending an investigation as parents and students continue to show support for him.

New Rochelle teachers were among those who rallied outside of City Hall on Friday.

The school board re-assigned DiRienzo while it investigates him for an incident involving a student.

District officials would not comment on the circumstances of the investigation, but parents say that it involved a student who is DiRienzo's relative and who was impaired in some way at school.

DiRienzo contacted that person's father, the parents say, and allowed them to leave the school rather than face discipline -- an apparent violation of school protocol.

The decision has been met with major backlash from players, students and the football parents association, and it has included protests and walkouts.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew rochellewestchester countyhigh schoolhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Teen found dead on tracks may have been subway surfing
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'
Show More
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Student expelled after passing out cannabis gummies on school bus
Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
More TOP STORIES News