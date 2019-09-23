NY Islanders break ground on new arena at Belmont Park

BELMONT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Islanders arena at Belmont Park is set for Monday afternoon.
Construction has already started on the 19,000-seat arena, 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail.
Governor Cuomo will be on hand at Monday afternoon's ceremony.
Cuomo has been a champion of the project since he announced in December 2017 that the Islanders group won the development rights at Belmont.
The arena is scheduled to open in 2021.
