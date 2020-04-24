Sports

New York Jets select tackle Mekhi Becton in 11th pick of NFL Draft

Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

NEW YORK -- Sam Darnold has a protector.

Louisville's massive but quick Mekhi Becton, who at 6-foot-7, 365 pounds ran a 5.1-second 40 at the scouting combine, is headed to the Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas promised he would find a target and a blocker for his third-year quarterback. Becton, who went 11th overall, has a 7-foot wingspan.

The first pick in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders was next and made plenty of sense. Coach Jon Gruden loves speed, and in Henry Ruggs III of Alabama, he has a burner who finds the end zone.

Get this: Ruggs, who has run a 4.27 40, has 24 touchdown receptions in 98 career catches.



