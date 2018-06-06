SPORTS

New York Road Runners mark 60th anniversary with 60 finish lines in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a celebration for the New York Road Runners Wednesday as the group marked its 60th anniversary.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It was a celebration for the New York Road Runners Wednesday as the group marked its 60th anniversary.

In honor of the occasion, the NYRR set up 60 finish lines in parks, schools, and iconic locations around New York City.

It was aimed at giving people across the five boroughs the opportunity to enjoy the feeling of having crossed a finish line.

"We are thrilled to honor our rich 60 years of history at New York Road Runners on June 6 by giving people of all ages and abilities around New York City and the world a moment to celebrate as they cross their own finish lines," said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners. "The day is about making running fun and encouraging people to live active lifestyles, and to inspire kids to embrace running as a way to get healthy and fit. By bringing to life key locations and iconic figures from NYRR's history, we'll be able to pass on that inspiration to the next generation."

The 2009 New York City Marathon champion, Meb Keflezighi, and five-time New York City Marathon champion Tatyana McFadden were on hand for the celebration kickoff in Central Park Wednesday morning.

The Road Runners' 60th anniversary coincided with Global Running Day.

The 60 locations included pop-up finish lines in iconic spots such as Times Square where the United Airlines NYC Half passes through, 30 Rock where the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials passed by, and the Staten Island Ferry Terminal where runners make their journey to the TCS New York City Marathon start line every year.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrunningnew york road runnersNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Giants' Saquon Barkley returns to practice, but may not play until Week 1
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
Jets release Cairo Santos with kicker now healthy
'It's mangled.' Teddy Bridgewater's surgeon in awe of comeback
Giancarlo Stanton: Ovation in Miami return one of highlights in my career
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News