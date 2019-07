New York City Triathlon cancelled this weekend due to extreme heat concerns

IMPORTANT RACE UPDATE: It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon. Full details and implications here: https://t.co/Lzs76QM7x2 pic.twitter.com/EPxakAQw7H — NYC Triathlon (@NYCTRIATHLON) July 18, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Triathlon has been cancelled this weekend due to extreme heat concerns.The decision was made late Thursday evening, as the New York City area has experienced multiple weather advisories and severe heat warnings . Race day temperatures are set to reach extreme levels.Officials say participants registered for the triathlon will receive a refund in full.A spokesperson for the event released a statement saying,For more information, CLICK HERE.