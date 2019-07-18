New York City Triathlon cancelled this weekend due to extreme heat concerns

IMPORTANT RACE UPDATE: It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon. Full details and implications here: https://t.co/Lzs76QM7x2 pic.twitter.com/EPxakAQw7H— NYC Triathlon (@NYCTRIATHLON) July 18, 2019
The decision was made late Thursday evening, as the New York City area has experienced multiple weather advisories and severe heat warnings. Race day temperatures are set to reach extreme levels.
Officials say participants registered for the triathlon will receive a refund in full.
A spokesperson for the event released a statement saying,
"In partnership with city officials in New York City and after weighing all options to ensure the safety of athletes, volunteers, spectators and staff due to the oppressive heat and humidity forecast on race weekend, it is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon."
