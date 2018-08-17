SPORTS
espn

NYCFC's David Villa on future: 'There'll be time to talk about that later'

Alfonso Duro
New York City FC captain David Villa said his focus is on the current season and is not thinking about his future.

"We are only focusing in the game against Philadelphia on Saturday. There'll be time to talk about that later on the year," said the Spain international after training on Tuesday.

Reports in Spanish media have suggested that Villa may be thinking about retirement at the end of the season. Sources have told ESPN that while there was a certain level of frustration during the Spaniard's six-week layoff due to a knee injury, no decision has been made yet regarding his future.

Both the club and Villa consider all options on the table. A decision will likely be made at the end of the season, with NYCFC's postseason perfomance serving as an important factor.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the 36-year-old is focused on making a title run with the club where he has spent the past four years of his career.

Villa is back in full force with the team after his return from the injury, scoring the opening goal in NYCFC's 3-2 victory over Toronto on Sunday. The Spanish striker looks forward to a strong finish as the team goes into its last 10 matches of the MLS regular season.

The forward has been key to the development of the team since he arrived in New York in 2014. Back then, he said he wanted to "try and help MLS continue to grow and try to make New York City the best team in the league."

Beyond that, Villa has also become an integral part of the global City organization, since he played four games for Melbourne City in Australia after signing with NYCFC in 2014, and has spent a few stints training with Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

NYCFC head coach Doménec Torrent could not have been any clearer in this regard, discussing what Villa means to the club.

"He is the boss. We have been able to win games without him -- and that's good -- but make no mistake: He is our key player, he is our [designated player]. We need him to continue competing at the highest level. We need him on the pitch because he can score a goal in 10 seconds," Torrent said on Tuesday.

