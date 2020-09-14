NYGiants set for Monday Night Football home opener against Pittsburgh Steelers

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New York Giants will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium in a home opener unlike any in the team's history.
Fans are adapting in many cases where they cannot make it into the stadium hosting watch parties to keep the excitement going.
There will not be any fans in the stadium Monday night for the Giants versus Steelers game.
The New York Jets played Sunday in Buffalo without any fans, losing their game 17-27.
The story was similar in stadiums across the country Sunday.
Except for one case, in Jacksonville, Florida where the stadium can hold more than 67,000 fans.
They had 25% capacity, equaling less than 17,000 fans for the Colts-Jaguar game.
Many teams are making decisions on diminished capacity or no fans, but have left the option open to change their minds for the rest of the season.
In New Jersey, outdoor events are limited to 500 people or less, with the governor announcing with the Giants and Jets that they will start the season without fans.
NFL Chief Medical officer Dr. Allen Sills explains some of the differences fans will notice this season.
"Certainly far fewer support people around the field, including media in stadium staff and so forth, and, and those that are in and around the bench area will also be in masks and face coverings or game officials will be in face coverings, even starting from the start of the game when people go out for the coin toss they're will only be one representative from each team," Dr. Sills said.
The NFL is working with a virtual bubble with the same protocols for each team and each stadium.
You can watch the game tonight at 7 p.m. on WPIX.
