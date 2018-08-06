SPORTS
Odell Beckham Jr.'s agent leaves with no deal in place

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s agent has left the New York area with no deal in place after face-to-face meetings with the team last week, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

A team source told Anderson that agent Zeke Sandhu and the Giants worked diligently to consummate a deal but could not agree on Beckham's market value.

The Giants are valuing Beckham at a total average annual value below Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, who has an average annual value of $16 million in his current deal, a source told Anderson.

On Saturday, Beckham said at a news conference that his contract situation is trending in the right direction.

"Optimistic? Yeah. I'm optimistic," Beckham said. "I'm confident it will all work itself out. It always does."

