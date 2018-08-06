Odell Beckham Jr.'s agent leaves with no deal in place

A team source told Anderson that agent Zeke Sandhu and the Giants worked diligently to consummate a deal but could not agree on Beckham's market value.
The Giants are valuing Beckham at a total average annual value below Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, who has an average annual value of $16 million in his current deal, a source told Anderson.
On Saturday, Beckham said at a news conference that his contract situation is trending in the right direction.
"Optimistic? Yeah. I'm optimistic," Beckham said. "I'm confident it will all work itself out. It always does."
