NEW YORK (WABC) --Oh, it's that time again. We hit the track in this week's 'Field Trip' as we try our hand in a variety of challenges that will also be part of the 112th New York Road Runners Millrose Games.
It's one of the biggest track and field events of the year, featuring some of the sport's most prolific male and female stars as well as collegiate, high school, club and youth competitors. More than 200 athletes share the distinction of being both Millrose and Olympic champions.
The NYRR Millrose Games have been at The Armory since 2012, but for the first time at the venue, the shot put will take place inside the 200m track.
It's a star-studded field, featuring 32 Olympians, 7 World Champions and 6 recent NCAA Track & Field champions, including shot put 2016 U.S Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser (USA) and shot put 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Joe Kovacs (USA), 2016 Olympic 4x100 relay gold medalist English Gardner (USA). Gardner will run in the women's 60m.
And one of our Channel 7 "Future Stars", two-time defending national cross country champion Katelyn Tuohy of North Rockland, will be the favorite in the Girls High School Mile.
You can come watch the event in person this Saturday, February 9th at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights. Tickets are available here: www.nyrrmillrosegames.org
In the meantime, you can watch me try not to pull a hamstring or two in our 'Field Trip'.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts